Two men have been injured in an attack in a Sussex town.

Police are investigating reports that weapons were used in the incident in Moat Road, East Grinstead, at about 13:30 BST.

One victim is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Sussex Police said it was thought the assault involved a "small group of people", and officers are searching for suspects who fled the scene in a grey Fiat 500.

Police said the "nature and scale" of the men's injuries were not yet known, but are not thought to be life-threatening.