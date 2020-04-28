Image caption Laura Ribbons wrote about a virtual 60th birthday party for her mother-in-law

Daily journals recording life in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic are being created by residents in a seaside town.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery has asked people to record not only events and how Covid-19 has changed their lives, but also how they feel about it.

People are being asked to write as much or as little as they want to each day, but to make an entry every day.

Supermarket delivery driver Andrew White said writing each day had given him a focus during the crisis.

Image caption Andrew White described the anxiety and worry during the pandemic

An extract from Mr White's journal read: "I don't want this journal to be all doom and gloom, dramatic; but today I felt a horrid claustrophobia.

"We still have sanitiser on the vans and gloves, but a customer gave me three of my own masks after I told him I didn't have facial protection.

"The mounting pressure and anxiety is so evident and I feel too the worry for my safety mounting slowly within, longing to be at home."

'We're in a big part of history right now'

Artist and teaching assistant Laura Ribbons said it was a way of processing what was happening and making a contribution.

In one of her entries, she recorded a family celebration.

She wrote: "Today is Sally my mother-in-law's 60th birthday. Actually feel quite excited for participating in Zoom celebrations. We talked to all of my husband's family at 11. Sally opens presents and cards and we all drink Prosecco."

Hastings council, which runs the museum, said it was essential to record such an important point in history.

Image caption Those taking part have to make an entry every day

Eleanor Lanyon, curator, said she wanted people to record their experiences, but also how they felt.

She said: "It might not be that you're going out and having adventures every day, but that doesn't mean you're not reflecting and missing people, or enjoying spending more time with your children."

She said the museum still wanted more people aged 16 to 24 to take part.

The journals will be kept at the Hastings museum and become part of a larger collection of personal accounts.