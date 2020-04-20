Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police were called to reports of a man in distress at the hotel

Part of a seaside town has been cordoned off and the public urged to stay away while police deal with a man with a knife, officers have said.

A negotiator has been called in to assist armed police at the Royal Norfolk Hotel in Bognor.

Sussex Police Supt Justin Burtenshaw said officers received a report of a man in distress just before 09:30 BST.

He said the area had been cordoned off and urged people to avoid The Esplanade.

"Due to the nature of the incident, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area," he said.

"This is an isolated incident contained to one property, and we have no information at this stage to suggest anyone else is inside, or that there is any threat to the wider community."

He said people should continue to follow the government's coronavirus guidelines on social distancing.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The area is cordoned off with the public urged to keep away