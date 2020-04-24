Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police were called to Whitehawk Road in Brighton at about 14:30 BST on 5 April

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Sussex.

Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, from Brighton, was found injured in Whitehawk Road in the city on 5 April and died in hospital.

Daryl Richardson, 26, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, and 21-year-old Bobby Smith, of no fixed address, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, aged 25 and 41, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until 4 May.

Two women, aged 21 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 21-year-old has been released under investigation and the 38-year-old will face no further police action.