Two men suffered injuries during a stabbing and fight at the Mixologist, known as Misty's

A man who attacked a wine bar's doorman with a machete has been jailed.

Ashkan Zahedian, 29, was arrested and charged following a fight at The Mixologist bar in Church Road, Hove, on 18 February.

A 29-year-old doorman at the venue was stabbed and another member of security staff was knocked unconscious, Sussex Police said.

The judge at Lewes Crown Court jailed Zahedian of Davigdor Road, Hove, for three years.

At the hearing Zahedian pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

