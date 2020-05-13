Newhaven: Driver killed by timber falling from lorry
- 13 May 2020
A man was killed when timber fell from a lorry and hit the car he was driving.
The 28-year-old, from Burgess Hill, died at the scene in New Road in Newhaven, East Sussex, at about 07:30 BST after the windscreen of his BMW was struck by falling timber.
A 32-year-old man, from Eastbourne, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the death, police say.