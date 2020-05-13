Image caption Peter Hart worked in a hospital emergency department and for an ambulance service

Tributes have been paid to a "highly-respected" paramedic who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Peter Hart worked in a hospital and for an ambulance service in Sussex and Surrey.

Colleagues said he was dedicated to caring for patients and would even bring his therapy dog to the hospital in his own time.

"Pete has touched so many people's lives, spreading his joy and kindness wherever he went," his family said.

He died on his 52nd birthday after being treated in intensive care at East Surrey Hospital, where he worked in the emergency department.

Mr Hart worked for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), before joining Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in 2017.

Michael Wilson, chief executive of the trust, said: "He was such a lovely man, whose priority was always the care of our patients and this would shine through whenever we spoke."

Jo Crerar, of Secamb, said: "Peter was a highly-respected paramedic who continued to serve his community working additional bank shifts for Secamb after joining East Surrey Hospital."

In a statement, his family thanked the "incredible" ICU team who treated Mr Hart for their "world-class, compassionate care".

"We are in awe of the tireless efforts of all NHS workers currently battling this evil virus," they said.