Michael Loughlin Butlin's death: Manslaughter accused in court
- 14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of killing a fellow guest at a Butlin's holiday park has appeared in court.
Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, died four days after he was punched in the head at the firm's Bognor Regis site on 14 June.
Billy Mongey, 32, of Tooting Grove, Wandsworth, south west London, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter.
He was released on bail and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.