Michael Loughlin died four days after he was punched at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A man accused of killing a fellow guest at a Butlin's holiday park has appeared in court.

Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, died four days after he was punched in the head at the firm's Bognor Regis site on 14 June.

Billy Mongey, 32, of Tooting Grove, Wandsworth, south west London, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter.

He was released on bail and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.