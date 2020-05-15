Sussex

Crawley: Guns found during raid on house

  • 15 May 2020
Armed police at house
Image caption A number of weapons were found during a raid on a house in Crawley

Bomb disposal experts were called to a house in West Sussex after police found a number of guns during a search.

Sussex Police say they conducted a firearms warrant at a property in Hastings Road, Crawley, on Thursday 14 May.

Specialist teams were seen to carry away a number of weapons.

Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation continues. A spokesman said there was no threat to the public.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites