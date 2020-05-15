Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The inquests into the deaths of 11 men killed during the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full inquests had been due to take place in September, but have been moved to 2021 to allow families to attend in person.

West Sussex County Council said it would look to confirm a future date as soon as possible.

Pilot Andrew Hill was acquitted of 11 counts of manslaughter in March 2019.

Mr Hill's ex-military jet exploded in a fireball on the A27 in Sussex on 22 August 2015.

The former RAF pilot denied deliberately beginning a loop manoeuvre despite flying too low and too slowly.

A future date for the inquest into the deaths of those killed in the disaster is likely to be in June or September 2021.

West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield, said: "I have expressed my extreme regret to all the families that there is to be a further delay to proceedings but I will not be able to hear these inquests, as planned, later this year.

"With 11 bereaved families and several other interested parties, lawyers, press and public it seems likely that well over 150 people would wish to attend court and I anticipate the threat of Covid-19, the potential for its transmission and the consequent disruption of in-person proceedings will not have receded by the Autumn."