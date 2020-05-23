Brighton arrest after 'petrol' found in flat
A man has been arrested after containers of liquid - thought to be petrol - were found in a Brighton flat.
Police were called to a strong smell of fuel from the flat in Horton Road on Friday and found the containers.
An explosives team was called but found there was no explosive threat.
Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man of no fixed address was being questioned in custody on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.