Image caption Visitors numbers have been reduced to allow for social distancing

A beach that closed before lockdown has re-opened to a reduced number of visitors, with drivers told they must buy a parking ticket online in advance.

West Wittering Beach in West Sussex, which has been shut for more than two months, said vehicles arriving without a booking will be refused entry.

Several hundred people have already been turned away, said James Crespi, the estate's chief operating officer.

It remains open to people who can reach the beach by walking or cycling.

"It is imperative that you don't come without a ticket," Mr Crespi said. "There is no other parking in the village."

On Wednesday, the first day of opening, hundreds of people were turned away from the beach, which is part of a private estate.

It led to "some illegal and irresponsible parking in the village" which was dealt with by parking wardens, Mr Crespi said.

"Categorically do not travel to the area without a ticket," he warned.

Image caption Booking confirmations are being checked by staff on the gates of the car park

The number of visitors has been reduced to about 20% of the usual maximum, which "from previous knowledge is the number we need to maintain social distancing on the beach," he said.

Public access was withdrawn on 21 March, two days before lockdown, after thousands of people turned up in defiance of the advice to avoid social gatherings.

The situation is being reviewed and the beach could close again if "social distancing cannot be met," the estate said on its website.

People with an annual parking ticket will be able to visit as normal, it said.