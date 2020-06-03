Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption FBU members have called for the proposals to be suspended and reviewed

Firefighters have passed a vote of no confidence in fire service plans they claim would lead to an "unnecessary loss of life".

The East Sussex Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said planned staffing changes would lead to slower response times.

Members called for the "dangerous" proposals to be suspended and reviewed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was concerned about "misinformation" and urged the public to read the proposals.

Cuts to the fire service were earlier raised in the Commons by Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

FBU brigade secretary Eliot Parry told a meeting on Wednesday that "firefighters know these plans are dangerous", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "Firefighters need to be able to respond quickly to emergencies and in sufficient numbers...These plans will severely hinder their ability to protect the public."

Changes are set out in the integrated risk management plan (IRMP) which is out for consultation until 19 June.

The FBU claimed it would lead to slower response times at weekends and evenings in some areas, some stations only being manned during the day and removal of some fire engines.

Consultation documents said the proposals were the best options with available funding, and emergency cover had improved for high-risk dwellings, households and the East Sussex population.

An ESFRS spokeswoman said: "We welcome constructive dialogue and feedback about the plans, however are concerned about the amount of misinformation which has been promoted by some parties.

"We urge members of the public to read our full proposals."