Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jack Stevens died when timber fell off a lorry on to a car he was driving

The family of a man who was killed when timber fell from a lorry have described him as a "wonderful father".

Jack Stevens, 28, from Burgess Hill, West Sussex, died when the wood fell on to his BMW car in Newhaven, East Sussex at 07:30 BST on 13 May.

Mr Stevens was a father to three children aged eight, five and two, his family said.

His parents Amanda and Keith Stevens, said: "Jack was a lovely son, kind and caring with a unique sense of humour."

They said: "He was well liked by all who knew him, including his friends and colleagues at work who have been described as a second family to him."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Mr Stevens' colleagues at B&Q formed a guard of honour at his funeral

His parents added: "He was also a wonderful father to his three young children, who will now have to grow up without their father's guiding hand and love.

"We, as their grandparents, can only try to emulate that love and to keep his memory alive for them."

