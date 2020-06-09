Image caption HMP Lewes was in special measures until January

Some prisoners at HMP Lewes are being locked in their cells for more than 22 hours a day, a report has found.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said improvements had been made at the Sussex prison, but "filthy toilets" and a shortage of basic supplies were an issue.

There has been a reduction in violence and self-harm, the report said.

But staff shortages and poor communications have had a "significant impact" on the care provided.

HMP Lewes is a Category B prison currently housing about 570 inmates.

It had been in special measure for three years until January when inspectors said conditions were "heading in the right direction".

Two new X-ray machines, drugs sniffer dogs and an increase in intelligence-led cell searches resulted in 1,397 finds of illicit items between February 2019 and January 2020.

The report also stated that staff were seen treating prisoners with humanity, kindness and great patience.

However, the IMB said it "remained concerned" about the safety of the prisoners.

The report said older prisoners and those in wheelchairs regularly had gym sessions cancelled due to lockdowns, and prisoners who do not go to work or education are "likely to be locked up for more than 22 hours a day".

"At various times during the reporting year, lunch was served door to door, so prisoners did not even get to walk to the servery before being locked up again. All meals are eaten locked in cells," it said.

The reported also highlighted the disproportionate number of prisoners from Black, Asian or minority ethnic groups on the basic level of the incentives and earned privileges scheme.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "An independent review of the prison earlier this year found significant progress had been made to improve conditions.

"Scanners, X-ray machines and search dogs have reduced the flow of drugs, and staff have worked hard to make Lewes cleaner and safer."