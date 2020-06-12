Image copyright Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Image caption The video on social media showed the car reaching speeds of 201 mph on the M23 near Gatwick

Two men have been arrested after a video of a car speeding at 201mph during the coronavirus lockdown was posted on social media.

The stunt was apparently filmed on the M23 southbound between Gatwick and Crawley in West Sussex.

It showed the speedometer of a black Audi RS6, later seized by police.

Both men, 38, from Crawley and Horsham, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. One of them was also held on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

One was released while inquiries continue, while the other was released on conditional bail until 9 July.

The video was posted on social media on 22 May.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.