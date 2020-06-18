Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Vera Lynn was not just a celebrity, she was a member of the community

People across the south east have paid tribute to "our special lady" and much-loved local Dame Vera Lynn.

Dame Vera lived in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex, but many people in Dover also felt a special affinity for the Forces' Sweetheart.

The beloved singer, who entertained troops during World War Two, died on Thursday aged 103, surrounded by her close family.

Neighbours, her local pub, councillors and MPs have paid tribute to her.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A shop display in Ditchling, East Sussex, in memory of Dame Vera Lynn

Roy Burman, 71, of Ditchling, said: "She was a character in the village, she... was known and loved by residents.

"We thought of her as very much our special local lady, although of course we shared her with the rest of the world."

Even though she was a celebrated figure, "that she still joined in with the village, says a lot", he added.

Image copyright Decca Records/PA Media

A tree was planted near the village church in 2018 to celebrate Dame Vera's 101st birthday.

On Facebook, a statement from local pub The Bull said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ditchling's very own Dame Vera Lynn.

"As a member of our community she will be truly missed."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A portrait was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover for her 100th birthday

As well as her wartime classic We'll Meet Again, Dame Vera's White Cliffs Of Dover also made her particularly popular with people in that area.

Chairman of Dover District Council Michael Conolly said: "She will always be remembered with great fondness by all of us in white cliffs country.

"The people of the Dover district feel a strong connection with Dame Vera... few entertainers can have had such a profound impact on the nation's state-of-mind during the dark days of World War II."

Image copyright Natalie Elphicke MP Image caption Charlie Elphicke with Dame Vera Lynn during the People's Port campaign

In later years she also spoke up for the local campaign to stop the Port of Dover being privatised and sold to foreign investors.

Charlie Elphicke, the area's MP at the time, said: "Such an amazing person. Such a great achievement. Because her support on this day meant the Port of Dover remained Forever England."