An explosion and fire that injured three workers at an oilseed processing plant was an accident, investigators say.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze at the factory in Erith, south-east London, involved a diesel compressor.

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge" blast in Church Manorway at about 09:00 BST on Friday.

ADM, which owns the plant, said three contractors working at the site were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said three men "suffered injuries consistent with burns".

Air ambulances were sent to the site of the explosion in Erith

The Health and Safety Executive said it had begun "initial inquiries" into how the workers were injured.

More than 400 workers at neighbouring businesses, including Ocado and Tesco warehouses, were evacuated.

James Wall, who works opposite, said he ran outside after "a huge explosion shook our building".

An air ambulance trauma team was sent and three people were taken to hospital by ambulance, the London Ambulance Service said.