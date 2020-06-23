Image copyright Google Image caption The pupil did not catch the virus at school, the head teacher said

Pupils and staff at a primary school in Sussex have been told to self-isolate after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil at Ocklynge School in Eastbourne had shown symptoms of coronavirus before testing positive, the head teacher Jon Reynard said.

"The infection has not been contracted through school," Mr Reynard said in a letter to parents.

Staff and children in the sick pupil's "bubble" will isolate for 14 days.

Mr Reynard said the school was following the advice of Public Health England and "being very cautious in advising all those children who were in the same bubble group this week and last to self-isolate and get tested if they show symptoms".

In May, the government said children could return to school from 1 June amid a number of protective measures.

These included reducing class sizes and keeping pupils in small groups, "creating a protective and small bubble around them", while there would also be rigorous hygiene, cleaning and hand-washing along with testing for any who developed symptoms.