Hove Lawns seafront gathering: Hundreds moved on by police

  • 25 June 2020
Gathering on Hove Lawns Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The gathering "put everyone's lives at risk", the police and crime commissioner said

A crowd of hundreds of people had to be moved on from a seafront by police who called the gathering "shocking" and "outrageous".

A dispersal notice was issued Hove Lawns, Sussex, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

Jo Shiner, the temporary Chief Constable of Sussex Police described the gathering as "shocking behaviour impacting upon everyone".

"I would urge young people to think about their behaviour," she tweeted.

Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex tweeted: "Putting everyone's lives at risk so selfish minority can 'party' is outrageous."

Image copyright Fiona Macfarlane
Image caption The group was dispersed with no arrests being made, police said

