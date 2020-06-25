Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Jennifer Johnson wore a masks and glove to attend an earlier hearing

A murderer's ex-girlfriend has appeared in court accused of lying during his first trial.

Jennifer Johnson, 54, was in a relationship with so-called Babes in the Wood Killer Russell Bishop, who killed two schoolgirls in 1986.

His original 1987 trial ended him in being cleared and he was eventually convicted in 2018.

Ms Johnson had been due to enter pleas at Lewes Crown Court via Skype but was unable to when the video link failed.

Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows, both nine, were found dead in woods in Brighton in 1986.

They had been sexually assaulted and strangled and the case became known as the Babes in the Woods murders.

Ms Johnson, of Saunders Park View in the city, is alleged to have claimed a blue Pinto sweatshirt did not belong to Bishop and that she had never seen it before, according to the charge.

She is accused of wilfully making a false statement in judicial proceedings under the Perjury Act and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard on Thursday that she intends to plead not guilty and will claim she was under duress.

A provisional trial date of 22 March 2021 was set, and the case was adjourned until next Wednesday for a further hearing.