Image copyright Google Image caption The 22-year-old man was found dead at a property in Western Road, Bexhill

Four men and a woman have been arrested after a man was found dead at a property in East Sussex.

Sussex Police say the 22-year-old was involved in a fight at an address in Western Road, Bexhill on Wednesday.

The cause of the man's death is unknown, but the force is questioning four men aged 30, 36, 41 and 48 and a 33-year-old woman.

Sussex Police urged anyone with information about the man's death to contact officers.