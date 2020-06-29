Image copyright Don't burst our bubble campaign Image caption Pupils and parents queued up around the council's offices in a socially distanced protest

Parents and children from two Sussex primary schools staged a second protest after plans to reopen were halted.

Kingslea and Heron Way schools in Horsham were meant to be open part-time on Monday 29 June.

On Thursday West Sussex County Council, which has been contacted for a comment, stopped it.

Protest organiser Anna Harris said the children were "devastated" and parents' plans to return to work were left "in tatters with two working days' notice".

Image copyright Don't burst our bubble campaign Image caption Gonzalo Dibello Moragues from Heron Way school

The campaign, 'Don't burst our bubble', references the reduced class sizes that group the pupils into 'bubbles' of no more than 15, to help limit the spread of the virus.

On Monday at midday children will form a socially distanced chain beginning outside Horsham District Council's offices in Parkside, Chart Way.

Some wore school uniform to show they are ready for school.

Image copyright Don't burst our bubble campaign

The schools had planned to open part-time for all pupils to return to school.

On Thursday the council said that Years 2-5 should not return unless Years 1 and 6 are offered full time provision, and parents protested the decision.

A statement from parents supporting the campaign said, "Our schools have gone above and beyond in putting together plans to enable all our children to return to their classrooms.

Image copyright Don't burst our bubble campaign] Image caption Mabel and Primrose Hardwick

"We feel it is hugely important to give every child this opportunity for closure and to reconnect with school.

"We are asking that the DfE urgently issues clear guidance to allow our Head Teachers to get all our children back to school before the end of term where viable, and in September.

"The children were excited by the prospect of returning to class... They have been left confused and upset after what has been an unsettling time."