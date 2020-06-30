Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Officers recovered 97 packages containing about a kilo of cocaine each

A second man has been charged after cocaine with a street value about £10m was found in a van of frozen fish.

Jean-Pierre Labelle, 43, is accused of importing class A drugs at Newhaven, East Sussex, in November.

Border Force officers found 97 packages of cocaine, each weighing about one kilo, while searching a van after it arrived on a ferry.

The driver, James Satterley, 50, was previously charged with importing class A drugs.

Mr Labellle, of Ashey Road in Ryde, Isle of Wight, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 27 July.

Mr Satterley, of Kings Lane in Maidenhead, Berkshire, is due to appear at the same court on 23 December.