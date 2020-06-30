Image copyright Amy Brace Image caption Coby and his family were close to the beach when the fishing line was cast, his mum says

The mother of a toddler who was cut by a fishing line while on a family kayaking trip has called for anglers to be banned from parts of the shore.

Two-year-old Coby was on the water at North Harbour beach in East Sussex with his brother Jonah, five, and their father Nick Brace when he was injured.

Coby's mother, Amy, said a line cast from the shore hit both her sons in the face.

Mrs Brace wants designated areas assigned for fishing.

"The fishing line came out of nowhere and brushed Jonah's face first," she told the BBC.

She said Coby was cut on the right side of his face near his mouth, which became infected and required him taking a course of antibiotics.

Image copyright Google Image caption Amy Brace is calling for part of North Harbour beach to be allocated to anglers

Mrs Brace said it was Coby's first trip out in the kayak when the family took to the water on 23 June and they were "quite close the shore" when the fishing line was cast.

"The fishermen pop up everywhere and it's a bit of a free-for-all," Mrs Brace said.

She posted on Facebook: "I personally don't feel fisherman should be able to just rock up on any area of coastline and cast a line. I feel there should be designated areas for the public and for fishermen."

She is calling for signs should be put in place to remind beach users to be aware of possible dangers of fishing lines.

"I just hope Coby isn't left with a scar," she said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.