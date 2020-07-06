Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was discovered when somebody visited the house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found inside a house.

Police and paramedics were called to Broad Oak Close, Eastbourne, at 14:00 BST on Sunday, when a visitor to the house raised the alarm.

The woman had suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

An hour later a 62-year-old man from Eastbourne was detained by police officers in Chailey and arrested. He remains in custody.

It is understood the woman was known to the man and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.