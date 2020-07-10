Flypast to mark Dame Vera Lynn's funeral

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Vera Lynn died at the age of 103 last month

A village procession and a Battle of Britain flypast will take place as Dame Vera Lynn's family, friends and fans say goodbye to the Forces' Sweetheart.

Dame Vera died last month at the age of 103 and her funeral will be held later.

Ditchling, the East Sussex village where she lived for 50 years, will be at a standstill as police close off roads for her cortège.

It will make its way to Woodvale Crematorium from the family home at 11:40 BST.

A tribute was paid to the singer as a picture of her, accompanied with a video, were projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover ahead of her funeral.

Image copyright U Music Image caption Dame Vera's face and the lyrics to We'll Meet Again were projected on the White Cliffs of Dover

The lyrics of We'll Meet Again appeared as the music was played across the Channel.

The projection on to the 350ft cliffs was visible to ships and planes. It could also be seen from the main road and from some back gardens.

The funeral procession later will stop shortly at the crossroads in the centre of Ditchling to allow those who live there to pay their respects.

A flypast, consisting of a Spitfire and a Hurricane, will take place at noon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Vera performing for servicemen in 1940

A private service at the crematorium chapel is expected to include a bugler from the Royal Marines providing music.

The family said a full memorial service would be held at a later date.

The singer was best known for performing hits such as We'll Meet Again to troops on the front line.

Dame Vera, who had sold more than a million records by the age of 22, was also remembered for singing The White Cliffs Of Dover, There'll Always Be An England, I'll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.