Jackie Hoadley death: Van appeal in murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of a disability rights campaigner at her home in Eastbourne have said a wheelchair-accessible van is part of their inquiry.
Jackie Hoadley's body was found at her home in Broad Oak Close on Sunday.
The 58-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene.
A 62-year-old man arrested on Sunday remains in custody. Magistrates have granted police a further 24 hours to question him.
Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme, from Sussex Police, said officers were looking at the movements of a "distinctive" silver grey Renault van, which had a nearside opening side door and blacked-out windows on the sides and rear,
He asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Eastbourne between 23:00 BST on Saturday and 02:00 on Sunday to contact the force.
Officers were particularly interested in the areas around Shinewater and the seafront, he added.