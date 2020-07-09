Jackie Hoadley death: Man charged with Eastbourne murder
- 9 July 2020
A man has been charged with murdering a disability rights campaigner at her home in Eastbourne.
The body of Jackie Hoadley, 58, was found dead at home in Broad Oak Close on Sunday.
Sussex Police said Raymond Hoadley, 62, of Willowfield Road, Eastbourne, had been charged with her murder.
The force said arrangements were being made for a virtual court hearing and Mr Hoadley was expected to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday.