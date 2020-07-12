Image copyright Handout Image caption The arrests were made after police were called to reports of someone damaging a car

Thirteen people have been arrested after a large group of young people "became aggressive" towards officers.

They were detained after police got reports of a man damaging a car in Shoreham, at 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Extra police units were then sent to High Street and Shoreham Footbridge as they tried to arrest him and a group of youths "descended on the area".

The arrests were for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder.

Police have issued a Section 34 dispersal order preventing large groups from congregating in the centre of the West Sussex town until midnight on Monday.

