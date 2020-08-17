Gatwick Airport: Man arrested over terror offence
- Published
A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing terrorism offences.
The Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 25-year-old man at about 04:00 BST after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist.
The Met said the man remained in custody and a search was also under way at an address in north London.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.