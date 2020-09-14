Longhill High School shut as burst water main floods grounds Published duration 21 minutes ago

image copyright Longhill High School image caption The school thanked its community for its support and understanding

A school in Brighton has been forced to close after water from a burst main flooded its grounds.

Longhill High School in Rottingdean said it contacted families as soon as it became clear the situation was "unsafe".

Pictures posted on social media of nearby Ovingdean Road show a severely buckled road surface.

Southern Water said it was carrying out urgent repairs and has apologised for the inconvenience.

"We're doing all we can to fix things as quickly and safely as possible but properties in the affected postcode area may be experiencing pressure issues with their water supply," it added.

image copyright Paul Kirkbride image caption Part of Ovingdean Road was badly damaged

East Sussex Fire & Rescue has warned people to avoid Ovingdean Road as firefighters pump water from the area.

It said other properties were affected as well as the school.

In a statement on Twitter, Longhill High School thanked the community for its "understanding and support this morning with regards to the emergency situation".

However, some parents have complained about the school's communication.

Paul Goodwill said: "It would have been good to send out an email and tweet that the school is closed today."

While another, David Edward Bailey, said his children "only found out at the bus stop".

image copyright Eddie Mitchell image caption Southern Water said it was carrying out urgent repairs

Head teacher Kate Williams responded: "Texts & emails went out to all parents as soon as it became evident that the school was unsafe and we had to close.

"I know that the emergency situation (Falmer Rd mains water pipe bursting) will have caused disruption for you, I apologise. Safety had to be our priority."