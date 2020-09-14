Eastbourne attack: Police officer stabbed in leg in attack Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Sussex Police image caption Detectives want to speak to anyone seen on CCTV footage before the attack

A police officer was stabbed in the leg during an attack while responding to a call-out in Eastbourne.

He suffered a serious stab injury after officers were called to Terminus Road in the early hours of Monday, Sussex Police said.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, wounding with intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He is currently being held in custody, the force said.

The injured officer was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

image copyright Sussex Police image caption Police said some people may have talked to the suspect

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said the events "starkly demonstrate the risk that all police officers and frontline staff face every day".

She said the injured officer was able to move away from the scene and self-administer first aid.

The officer's two junior colleagues, who were 15 months into their policing careers, arrested a man, she said.

Ms Shiner said: "The actions of all three officers, as well as colleagues who swiftly came to their aid, are to be commended."

Detectives want to speak to anyone seen on CCTV footage from Terminus Road before the attack shortly after 01:00 BST.