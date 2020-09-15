Ovingdean mains burst: People still without water supply Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Paul Kirkbride image caption Part of Ovingdean Road was badly damaged

Hundreds of people are still without water more than 30 hours after a burst mains pipe flooded a school and homes.

Longhill High School closed for the day after floodwater made its grounds "unsafe" for pupils to attend.

Southern Water said it was sorry the repair work was "taking longer than hoped" but it was "extremely complex".

image copyright Local resident photo image caption Homes and a school close to the burst water main were flooded with water

On Monday, many residents took to Twitter, concerned their water was running "brown".

Paul AJ Teverson tweeted: "@SouthernWater currently supplying thousands of homes in Brighton with brown water and are providing no information about it's safety. Thanks!"

Jonny Anstead posted a video of brown-coloured water running from his tap, while Becci D'Cunha tweeted that her son was sick and she was worried this was why.

Southern Water responded by telling them "discolouration" was "normal" after a supply interruption.

It reassured them it was not harmful and should clear within 48 hours.

image copyright Eddie Mitchell image caption Southern Water said a large power cable was close to the burst pipe

A spokesman added: "Due to the very complex nature of the repair... we are sorry that work is taking longer than hoped.

"The pipe chamber is shared by a number of other utilities including electricity - one particularly large power cable is positioned extremely close to the burst pipe, and we are working with UK Power Networks to ensure the safety of all workers."

A bottled water station has been set up in the Asda car park at Brighton Marina, where some people are still without a supply.

Southern Water said it would continue to deliver directly to vulnerable customers and asked others who need additional support to call.