Brighton school locks down over 'man with machete' Published duration 27 minutes ago

A school went into lockdown after reports of a man with a machete in nearby woodland.

Students at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy were kept inside while officers, assisted by a helicopter, searched the area, Sussex Police said.

The force received a report of a man with a weapon in woodland in Lewes Road at 14:55 BST.

Det Ch Supt Steve Rayland said children had since been escorted out of school by officers to return home safely.

He said they had been told to avoid the woodland area where the suspect was reported to be.

Police are continuing to search the area and carry out inquiries, he added.

The school has not commented on the incident.