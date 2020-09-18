Arrest follows Brighton school 'machete' lockdown alert
A man has been arrested after a school in Brighton went into lockdown following reports of a person with a machete in nearby woodland.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man in the city earlier and he remained in custody, Sussex Police said.
Pupils at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy were kept inside on Thursday while officers, assisted by a helicopter, searched the area.
Pupils were later escorted by officers to return home safely from school.
No-one was threatened or harmed in the incident, police said.
The school, which takes children aged 11 to 18, has not commented.
