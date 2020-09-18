Arrest follows Brighton school 'machete' lockdown alert Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Eddie Mitchell image caption Police were called to reports of a man with a machete

A man has been arrested after a school in Brighton went into lockdown following reports of a person with a machete in nearby woodland.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man in the city earlier and he remained in custody, Sussex Police said.

Pupils at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy were kept inside on Thursday while officers, assisted by a helicopter, searched the area.

Pupils were later escorted by officers to return home safely from school.

No-one was threatened or harmed in the incident, police said.

The school, which takes children aged 11 to 18, has not commented.