West Sussex schools forced to close due to burst mains pipe

Published duration 45 minutes ago

Homeowners in part of West Sussex are without fresh water after a mains pipe burst overnight.

Several schools in the Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill area have closed due to the lack of a fresh water supply.

South East Water said it was working to repair the burst main which was found in playing fields close to the Burgess Hill Football Club.

A spokesman said the burst had "drained the whole network" and it would "take time" to rebuild water pressure.

The same area was affected by cuts to supplies for five days in August. South East Water said an "unprecedented amount of usage" during the heatwave had affected the supplies to about 300 properties in West Sussex.

Repair team sent

Steve Andrews, incident manager for the company, said the burst had occurred in the early hours of this morning and a repair team was sent to fix the damaged main.

He said water stations were being arranged "should they be required" if the pipe could not be repaired quickly.

"Once we get the burst isolated a number of customers will see supplies to start to come back on," he added.

"It has drained the whole network and it will take time for pressures to build back up.

"We will be rerouting water around the network to help minimise the number of properties impacted."

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies t weeted she was "looking forward to a really swift resolution".

Schools closed due to the loss of water supplies:

London Meed Primary School in Burgess Hill

Woodlands Meed

The Burgess Hill Academy

Downlands Schools

St Wilfred's Primary School in Hassocks

St Lawrence Primary School

Manor Field School

One South East Water customer, Don Rosewell, told BBC Radio Sussex: "We woke up at 06:00 to no water."

He said he looked at the company's website but could not see any information.

"We spent nearly an hour trying to get through to South East Water.

"They told me, quote 'We won't be dropping off any water to any houses for at least two meals - that's a minimum of six hours'."