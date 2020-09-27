Brighton waiter acquitted of modern slavery charge Published duration 37 seconds ago

A Brighton waiter who was charged in connection with a police investigation into modern slavery has been acquitted.

Zakaria El Alami, 20, of North Road, was accused of requiring a person to perform forced labour as well as two counts of assault.

However, at Lewes Crown Court on 22 September, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence.

It said there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and not guilty verdicts were entered on all charges.