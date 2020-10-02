Royal Sussex Hospital stabbing accused pleads not guilty
- Published
A man accused of stabbing a hospital worker has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Connolly Mellon, 30, of Waterloo Street, Brighton, is is charged with the attack on 56-year-old George Joseph at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
Mr Joseph was stabbed five times, causing injuries to his arm, lip, throat and torso on 19 July and the hospital was put on lockdown.
Appearing at Brighton Crown Court, Mr Mellon was sent for trial on 15 March.
Judge Christine Laing QC said: "I'm sorry if that feels a long way off but that is the first available date to hear a case of this kind."