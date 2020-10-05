Army veteran Major Mick starts 100-mile canal row
An 80-year-old army veteran known as Major Mick has set off on a 100-mile charity canal trip in a homemade boat.
Chichester-based Michael Stanley plans to row his vessel, named the Tintanic, to Hunston and back two days a week.
He said it was "a delight seeing everyone smile and wave" as he went past on the boat made from corrugated iron, curtain hooks and hose pipe.
He is fundraising for St Wilfrid's Hospice in Bosham for its "wonderful work over the years in our community".
The ex-army major served in the British Army for 35 years in the The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, according to his Just Giving Page.
'Very proud'
Now on a rather different mission, he said: "I will leave Hunston every Saturday and Wednesday at 11:00 BST and return from Chichester Basin to complete a total distance of 100 miles over the coming months."
Mr Stanley initially set out to raise £1,000 but has already exceeded that target and is now sailing towards a new £5,000 goal.
He said: "It is such a delight seeing everyone smile and wave and call out words of encouragement as I row along the canal.
"I'm glad I can brighten up people's afternoons and raise money for charity at the same time."
Alex Burch, St Wilfrid's Hospice community fundraising manager, said: "We are very proud so many people like Major Mick are willing to get active for St Wilfrid's, finding new and exciting ways to support end of life care in their local community."