Crawley funeral for boxing legend Alan Minter
- Published
The funeral of British boxing legend and former world champion Alan Minter has taken place in his home town of Crawley.
People lined the streets to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passed.
The fighter won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics and became world middleweight champion in 1980. He died from cancer aged 69 last month.
Residents in the West Sussex town have called for a permanent statue to honour his achievements.
Peter Hopcraft, a coach at Crawley Boxing Club, said: "He is linked with the town forever and we need to do something to mark how he put Crawley on the map.
"Whether that's a statue... whatever it is, he just put us on the map. Big time. People know us now."