BBC News

New A27 Arundel bypass avoids national park

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe existing A27 Crossbush junction is the start of regular east-west congestion through Arundel

The route of a controversial bypass in West Sussex has been announced by Highways England.

Five of the six options for the A27 near Arundel would have involved building new roads in the South Downs National Park.

Highways England says the preferred route goes south of the national park and will protect the environment.

Arundel is a regular bottleneck on the A27, with 21,000 journeys made each day.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe new A27 Arundel bypass will avoid the South Downs national park

Highways England's initial proposals to replace a "bottleneck" stretch of single carriageway were met with protests from residents in 2017.

The chosen route of the bypass goes south of the South Downs national park and includes a new dual carriageway between Crossbush in the east and a new junction near Tye Lane in the west.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionHighways England had proposed six alternative routes for the A27 Arundel bypass

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The plans include a new five-mile dual carriageway which will draw traffic away from Arundel and reduce rat-running on minor roads through the national park.

"The new bypass will complete a missing link in the A27, the only major east to west route south of the M25, and avoids the South Downs national park completely."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Today's announcement is an important one, with another step being taken to delivering benefits in the region through what is now a long-overdue scheme."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Arundel

More on this story

  • A27 Arundel bypass 'will destroy woodland'

    Published
    30 August 2019

  • Highways England reveals £250m Arundel bypass route

    Published
    11 May 2018

  • A27 Arundel bypass: Council puts forward preferred option

    Published
    17 October 2017

  • A27 improvement plan from Worthing to Lancing 'a sham'

    Published
    14 August 2017

  • A27 improvements at Chichester rejected

    Published
    15 September 2016

  • Hundreds attend Worthing A27 dual carriageway protest

    Published
    22 July 2016

  • A27 coastal road 'should be a dual carriageway', group claims

    Published
    27 June 2014