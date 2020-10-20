East Sussex fly-tippers dump six tonnes of asbestos
Fly-tippers dumped six tonnes of potentially harmful asbestos in a country lane, a council has revealed.
Harts Lane in Hartfield, East Sussex, had to be closed for four days from 9 October for specialist cleaners to make the area safe.
Asbestos is a carcinogen which can cause serious lung disease.
The fibre-like material was once used in buildings for insulation, flooring and roofing, but has been banned in the UK since 1999.
Wealden District Council said roughly £2,500 of taxpayers' money had to be spent to pay for the clean-up.
It said the asbestos was from more than one building and must have been transported in a large vehicle or skip.
It has asked anyone who saw anything suspicious on the evening of Friday, 9 October, to get in touch.