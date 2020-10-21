BBC News

Kitchen worker guilty of Brighton flat murder

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionSerxhio Marku was found injured at a flat in Stafford Road in September 2019

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was found with head and chest injuries.

Albanian Serxhio Marku, 21, was found injured in a flat in Stafford Road, Brighton, on 11 September 2019 and died later in hospital.

Kitchen worker Francesco D'Agostino, 45, of Stafford Road, was found guilty at the end of a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Giuseppe Petriccione, 45, was acquitted of Mr Marku's murder.

D'Agostino will be sentenced on Thursday at the same court.

image copyrightEddie Mitchell
image captionFrancesco D'Agostino was found guilty of murder

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Brighton

More on this story

  • Brighton flat murder accused pair appear in court

    Published
    17 September 2019

  • Two charged with murder over Brighton stab death

    Published
    14 September 2019