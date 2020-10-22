Kitchen worker jailed over Brighton flat murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with head and chest injuries at a flat in Brighton.
Albanian Serxhio Marku, 21, was found injured in the property in Stafford Road on 11 September 2019 and died later in hospital.
Kitchen worker Francesco D'Agostino, 45, of Stafford Road, was found guilty at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years.
After sentencing on Thursday, Det Supt Alex Geldart said D'Agostino carried out "a brutal attack".
She said Mr Marku's family and friends had lost a much-loved son and brother, adding: "Throughout our investigation, his family have conducted themselves with utmost dignity, despite their tragic loss."
Police said Mr Marku had suffered multiple blunt force and incised wounds in a sustained attack.