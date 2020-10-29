Crawley stabbing: Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder
A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed to death in the street.
Police were called to the Three Bridges area of Crawley in West Sussex at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday, where they found the 24-year-old victim.
The 14-year-old girl, from Crawley, was arrested in south London on Wednesday evening.
A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Emergency services had been called to Russell Way where the victim was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor before being pronounced dead.