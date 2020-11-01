BBC News

Brighton house party organiser fined £10,000

image copyrightEddie Mitchell
image captionPolice were also called to a "large group" gathering on the university campus

Police have given a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a house party in Brighton.

More than 100 people were found to be breaching Covid-19 regulations at the property in Norwich Drive at about 23:55 GMT on Saturday.

Officers asked people to leave, but were met with "violence and abuse," Sussex Police said.

Meanwhile, a large group was dispersed from a party at the University of Sussex campus in Falmer shortly before 23:00.

A group was later found gathering in nearby Stanmer Park and officers seized a generator and a sound system.

Police are attempting to identify the organisers of the campus party, who they say may face a £10,000 fine under strict measures targeting large breaches of social distancing regulations.

