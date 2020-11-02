Holly Roe death: Baby 'fed through nose' says murder-accused mum
A mother accused of killing her daughter has told a jury her baby was crying in pain when her partner fed her through her nose with a syringe.
Tiffany Tate told Lewes Crown Court she had not tried to stop Michael Roe from feeding Holly Roe this way.
Holly was eight weeks old when she died at her home in Crowborough, East Sussex, in September 2018.
Ms Tate and Holly's father, Michael Roe deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The jury heard Ms Tate, 22, told police during an interview that on one occasion - a week or two before Holly died - she had woken in the night when Michael Roe was giving Holly a night feed.
She said she heard a bang and had gone downstairs and that Mr Roe had kicked a piece of furniture against a radiator which had caused the noise.
Mr Roe, 33, told her he had decided to use a syringe to feed her as she had been fed through a tube in her nose while in hospital.
Earlier the jury heard evidence from a pathologist that Holly had suffered injuries consistent with being shaken.
Being questioned by Sally Howes QC for the prosecution, Ms Tate said she could not see what Mr Roe was doing but he told her that was what was happening and Holly was "proper screaming, crying really, really loudly".
She said: "She was crying and crying and crying. She was getting really stressed out."
She was asked: "Did you tell him to stop?"
"No, I went back upstairs," Ms Tate replied.
Under questioning by Ms Howes she admitted she should have done more.
Ms Tate said she knew feeding Holly though the nose with a syringe was dangerous and not the same as the way she was fed in hospital.
"I knew it could go into her lungs or make her choke."
Ms Tate also admitted said she should have taken Holly to hospital when she stopped breathing on one occasion a week before she died.
The trial continues.