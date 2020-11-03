Holly Roe death: Baby murder-accused father 'over the moon' at birth
A father accused of killing his baby was "over the moon" when his daughter was born and told a court he never hurt her.
Michael Roe, 33, and Tiffany Tate, 22 - baby Holly's mother - both deny murder and allowing a child to die.
Holly was aged eight weeks when she died after paramedics were called to her home in Crowborough, East Sussex.
The jury at Lewes Crown Court has heard Holly suffered injuries consistent with being shaken, in 2018.
When Holly was born two months premature, Mr Roe said he was "over the moon, so excited to have a daughter".
He told the jury Ms Tate had had trouble bonding with her daughter after what had been a traumatic birth. He said she did not want to visit her in hospital and was scared of picking her up.
Mr Roe described being woken in the night by Ms Tate who was shouting in frustration while trying to give Holly a night feed.
He said: "Tiffany had said she was finding it frustrating, she wouldn't have the patience to sit there and wait for Holly to finish the bottle."
He told the jury: "She later told me that she felt like throwing Holly against the wall and she had her in her arms ready to do it."
He told the court he had not injured or murdered his daughter, and denied ever shaking her or squeezing her tightly.
Mr Roe admitted he once tried feeding Holly through her nose with a syringe because he had seen her being fed through a tube at the hospital.
"I now know it was a wrong decision."
Found not breathing
He also denied Holly had stopped breathing on a previous occasion.
On the night Holly died in September 2018, Mr Roe said he had woken at 01:30 BST to find her not breathing and phoned 999.
When she was pronounced dead at hospital, he said: "I felt like my heart had been ripped out."
The trial continues.