Brighton brawl: Four men released under investigation after stabbing
- Published
Four men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a mass brawl on the eve of lockdown have been released under investigation.
Police were called to a fight involving about 20 men in Montpelier Place, Brighton, at 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old local man remains in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital, Sussex Police said.
The arrested men included two aged 18 and two others aged 19 and 57.
The victim and suspects are believed to be known to each other and police are treating it as an isolated incident.
Det Insp James Ansell said: "This incident happened in a busy area of Brighton and we're appealing for anyone with any information - including any relevant CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage - to contact us.
"We are confident that someone knows what happened and would urge them to do the right thing and speak to us immediately."